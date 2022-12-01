Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.34.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
