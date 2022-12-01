StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

MLSS opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

