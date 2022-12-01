StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

