Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 573,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

