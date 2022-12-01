Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.
Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 4.2 %
NYSE:FSM opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)
