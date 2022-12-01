Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Price Performance

HZN opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Global by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Further Reading

