Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of LPG opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $664,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,955,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 352,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

