China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
China Life Insurance stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
