American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.81. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.