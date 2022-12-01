StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AINC opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.