StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Ashford Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:AINC opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $21.74.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
