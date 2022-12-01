JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($38.88) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($35.89) to GBX 2,900 ($34.69) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,827 ($33.82) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,095.40 ($37.03).

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,905 ($34.75) on Tuesday. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,242 ($26.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,689 ($44.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,758.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,683.94. The company has a market capitalization of £26.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,377.91.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

