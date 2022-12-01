L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $12.82 Per Share (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, November 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.41. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $227.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

