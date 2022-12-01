L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $12.82 Per Share (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, November 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.41. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $227.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.