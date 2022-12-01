E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.20 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.20 ($9.48) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.37) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.10) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.34) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.89) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.12 ($9.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.73. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.13).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.