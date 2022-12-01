Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 45.8% in November

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,800 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.97% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

