Short Interest in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Increases By 157.9%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Autoscope Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of AATC stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Autoscope Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a P/E ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Autoscope Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 533.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
About Autoscope Technologies
Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.
