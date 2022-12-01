UBS Group Reiterates €350.00 Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

UBS Group set a €350.00 ($360.82) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from €350.00 ($360.82) to €355.00 ($365.98) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($273.20) price target on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($350.52) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($374.23) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €320.10 ($330.00) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €299.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €292.08. The company has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.29. Linde has a 1 year low of €244.00 ($251.55) and a 1 year high of €334.70 ($345.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.