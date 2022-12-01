Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $39.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSX. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 91.6% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $11,972,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

