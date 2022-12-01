Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DNA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.92.
Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.99 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
