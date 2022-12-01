Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DNA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.99 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 207,271 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $567,922.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,380,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,542,235.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,999,587 shares of company stock worth $18,405,198. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.