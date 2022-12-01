Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $8.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $647.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 204.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 26,408 shares of company stock worth $142,539 over the last three months. 28.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Further Reading

