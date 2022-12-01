Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ME. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 5.60.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of 23andMe stock opened at 3.05 on Monday. 23andMe has a 1 year low of 2.12 and a 1 year high of 9.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

23andMe Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 26.0% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 1,423,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 293,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.