Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Given New GBX 270 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.49) to GBX 270 ($3.23) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 276 ($3.30) to GBX 250 ($2.99) in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of DOCMF stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

