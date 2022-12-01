Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 198.8% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.5 %
ADRNY opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $35.63.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
