Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSM. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

About Ferroglobe

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $867.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.