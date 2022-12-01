Analysts Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Target Price at $22.37

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. Coupang has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,311,166 shares of company stock worth $23,856,155. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Massachusetts Institute of Technology grew its stake in Coupang by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coupang by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919,724 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Coupang by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,824,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,623 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Coupang by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,593,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in Coupang by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,846,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.