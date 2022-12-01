Brokerages Set Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Target Price at $2.25

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Aspen Group to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aspen Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter worth about $57,134,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Aspen Group stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.37. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Group

(Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.