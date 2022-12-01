Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $6.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.81.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFF shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Village Farms International Price Performance
NASDAQ:VFF opened at $1.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $179.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.82. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Village Farms International (VFF)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.