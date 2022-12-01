Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $6.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFF shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International Price Performance

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $1.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $179.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.82. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Village Farms International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 20.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 821,590 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 71.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 120,654 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.