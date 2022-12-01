Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $6.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFFGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFF shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $1.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $179.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.82. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 20.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 821,590 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 71.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 120,654 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

