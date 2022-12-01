Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) PT at $78.86

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $80.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.08. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

