Analysts Set Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Target Price at $9.40

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Therapeutics

In other Compass Therapeutics news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Compass Therapeutics news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 427,000 shares of company stock worth $1,347,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPX opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $518.65 million and a PE ratio of -9.79. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

