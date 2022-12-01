Analysts Set Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target at $7.50

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 142,098 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $711,910.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,110,403 shares in the company, valued at $271,093,119.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 142,098 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $711,910.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,110,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,093,119.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,422 shares of company stock worth $2,010,038 over the last three months. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBY opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

