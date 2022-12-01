Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Hilltop (NYSE:HTHGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hilltop by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.