Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hilltop by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

