Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Infosys Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

