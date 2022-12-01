StockNews.com Upgrades Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) to “Sell”

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $90.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,520,000 after acquiring an additional 680,624 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

