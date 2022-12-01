SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of SM opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,408. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1,338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

