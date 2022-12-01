Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31.

Insider Activity

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Toro by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

