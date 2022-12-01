Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Broadwind to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

Broadwind Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.