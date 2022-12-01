Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
BWEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Broadwind to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Broadwind Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
