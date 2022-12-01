The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

The Hackett Group stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $732.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,758,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 156,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 904,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

