StockNews.com Lowers Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Hold

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Northeast Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.26.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.
Northeast Bank Company Profile
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
