StockNews.com Lowers Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Hold

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 32.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

