Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

