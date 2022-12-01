Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,119,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,919,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,731,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,567,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

