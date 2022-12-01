Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a £120 ($143.56) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £118 ($141.17) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a £110 ($131.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.14) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($117.24) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £111.65 ($133.57).

LON:AZN opened at £111.66 ($133.58) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($96.79) and a fifty-two week high of £115.40 ($138.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £173.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,533.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is £105.22.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

