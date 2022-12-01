Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($92.78) to €83.00 ($85.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kingspan Group from €66.00 ($68.04) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Kingspan Group from €57.00 ($58.76) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($70.10) to €66.00 ($68.04) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($85.57) to €73.00 ($75.26) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $56.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.1663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

