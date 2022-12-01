Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Price Target to 170.00

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from 210.00 to 170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meituan from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Meituan Stock Up 8.4 %
Shares of Meituan stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Meituan has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $32.00.
About Meituan
Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.
