Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded by Bank Of America (Bofa) to Neutral

Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,510 ($41.99) to GBX 1,530 ($18.30) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($17.71) to GBX 1,117 ($13.36) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.27) to GBX 2,150 ($25.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,065.57.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Trading Up 0.8 %

PSMMY opened at $30.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $80.35.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.