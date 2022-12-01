Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Price Target Raised to GBX 350

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 310 ($3.71) to GBX 350 ($4.19) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Rotork Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. Rotork has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.