Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Price Target Raised to GBX 350

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 310 ($3.71) to GBX 350 ($4.19) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Rotork Stock Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. Rotork has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.07.
Rotork Company Profile
