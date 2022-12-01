UBS Group Upgrades Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) to “Buy”

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($3.71) to GBX 350 ($4.19) in a report on Monday.

Rotork Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Rotork has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

