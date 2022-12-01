Berenberg Bank Increases Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 480

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.74) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.20) to GBX 370 ($4.43) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.19) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.43) to GBX 403 ($4.82) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $360.60.

Trainline Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $3.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Trainline has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Trainline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.