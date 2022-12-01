Berenberg Bank Increases Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 480

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.74) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.20) to GBX 370 ($4.43) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.19) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.43) to GBX 403 ($4.82) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $360.60.

Trainline Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $3.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Trainline has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

