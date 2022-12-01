TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Lifted to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $10.56 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

