Raymond James Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$70.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ATD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.38.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of ATD opened at C$61.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$59.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.16. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$63.48.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8199996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

