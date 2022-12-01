Industrial Alliance Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

Industrial Alliance Securities restated their buy rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RNW. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.05.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$14.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.28. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$12.26 and a 1-year high of C$19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.16.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

About TransAlta Renewables

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.12%.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Stories

