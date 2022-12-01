Scotiabank Trims West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Target Price to C$138.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$138.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$156.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$134.60.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG stock opened at C$105.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$89.95 and a 52-week high of C$132.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 8.6799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.394 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

