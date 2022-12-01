Scotiabank Trims West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Target Price to C$138.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$138.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$156.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$134.60.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG stock opened at C$105.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$89.95 and a 52-week high of C$132.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 8.6799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.394 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

