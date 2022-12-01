Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Western Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$1.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.46.

Western Forest Products Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 13.24%.

In other Western Forest Products news, Director John Patrick Williamson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.11 per share, with a total value of C$111,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,214.36.

About Western Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.